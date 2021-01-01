Clinique All About Clean™ 2-In-1 Charcoal Face Mask + Scrub. Who It's For: All Skin Types What It Is: Five-minute dual-action detoxifying face mask and scrub that helps remove pollution, impurities, and excess oil, plus refines skin’s texture. What It Does: Two-in-one formula with bamboo charcoal and kaolin clay delivers a powerful, detoxifying clean for polished skin. Leaves skin clear, bright, and feeling smooth. Key Ingredients/Technology: Bamboo Charcoal Powder: Created from the process of bamboo carbonization, this ingredient has an enormous surface area to mass ratio that allows it to attract and absorb build-up-like pollutants on the skin. 1 gram of bamboo charcoal has up to 1,000 square meters of surface area, making it an excellent purifying and detoxifying agent. Kaolin Clay: Natural clay that helps absorb excess oil from the skin. How To Use: - On clean skin, use fingertips to apply a generous layer onto the face. Avoid eye area. - Leave on face for 5 minutes or until the mask turns pale grey. - For removal, use warm water, massage mask in circular motions to re-energize, exfoliate, and detoxify skin. - Rinse thoroughly and towel dry. - Follow with a moisturizer. - For optimal results, use 1-2 times per week. The Clinique Clean Philosophy: Formulas: No parabens. No phthalates. No fragrance. Just happy skin. Clinique packaging: Now in more sustainable packaging. 150 ml is made with a minimum of 55% post-consumer recycled material and 22% plant-derived plastic. 30ml is made with a minimum of 47% post-consumer recycled material and 30% plant-derived plastic. Caps are 25% post-consumer recycled material. • What is PCR? PCR stands for “Post-Consumer Recycled.” PCR plastic is recycled plastic; using PCR enables Clinique to reduce the creation of new plastic waste.