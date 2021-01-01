Almay All-Day Intense Gel Eyeliner - Pure Plum - 0.028oz

Meet Almay All-Day Intense Gel Eyeliner™, the versatile eye pencil that is fierce enough for bold eye looks, yet gentle enough for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. It is even suitable for use on the waterline! From the outside, this easy-to-use eyeliner looks like an ordinary eye makeup pencil; however, the color is as intense as a liquid liner, gliding smoothly and effortlessly onto lids without skipping or tugging, and dries instantly. This means you can confidently create stylish looks from a classic smoky eye to a trendy cat eye, all without concerns about smudging or fading color. Available in six beautiful, creamy shades, each pencil also comes with a convenient built-in-sharpener for application anywhere, anytime. What’s more, because we love the environment as much as we love your delicate eyes, this product is Environmental Working Group (EWG) verified, plus the barrel is made from 85percent recycled paper. Formulated without added parabens, phthalates, SLS, mineral oil, DMDM Hydantoin, formaldehydes, and Triclosan. As always, hypoallergenic. Ophthalmologist tested. Clean. Cruelty free. Fragrance free. Directions for use: Apply liner to the upper lash line to make eyes pop. Add liner along the lower lash line for a defined look. For a smoky eye effect, smudge lines with a brush before color sets. Color: Pure Plum.