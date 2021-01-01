Daily Practice by Anthropologie All Day Muscle Tank By Daily Practice by Anthropologie in Black Size S

Whether you're lounging at home or enjoying an outdoor brunch, this versatile tank is a staple that you'll reach for time and again. About Daily Practice by Anthropologie Honoring our belief that practice makes *empowerment, we created a specialized collection of only-at-Anthro loungewear and workout gear that invites you to stretch, strengthen, breathe, and thrive. From comfy-as-can-be seamless styles to exercise essentials reimagined with *just-for-you* touches, every piece inspires you to greet each day with creativity and optimism while you work toward nurturing better habits.