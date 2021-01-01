Davines All In One Milk Lotion + Minu Shampoo + Minu Conditioner

Formulated with roucou oil to offer strong anti-oxidant action and prevent hair aging Effectively tames frizz, detangles hair and facilitates blow drying Provides an exceptional conditioning effect and heat protection Protects colored hair Enhances the tones of colored hair Moisturizes hair A pure gentle conditioner that cleanses and fortifies the hair without stripping it of its natural oils Help to control the properties and behavior of the hair so that it can be maintained in a controlled and desirable manner This product is manufactured in United States