Plant Fuel® All-In-One Nutrition Shake - Vanilla: Healthy Meal On The Go Plant Fuel® All-In-Nutrition Is That Go-To Superfood-Packed Meal That Supports Your Daily Active Lifestyle. Featuring 20 Grams Of Non-Gmo, Complete Plant-Based Protein, Plus 29 Fruits And Vegetables And Wellmune Beta Glucan For Immune System Health, All-In-One Nutrition Combines The Convenience Of A Protein Shake With The Nutrition Of A Well-Balanced Diet. Plantfueled® Packaging: Our Commitment To Wellness Doesn't End With Our Products, All Of Our Packaging Also Comes From Responsibly Sourced, Eco-Friendly Materials. 20 G Protein Per Serving 29 Fruits & Vegetables 190 Calories, 7 G Of Fiber Banned Substance Tested Non-Gmo Verified Certified Vegan Zero Sugar