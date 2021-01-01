All Mothers Are Created Equal, The Best Are Born IN December T-Shirt

Black and White Mother's Birthday tee for making memories and fun, funny Mom's birthday Tee, Humor Stylish with words All Mothers Are Created Equal But Only The Best Are Born IN December. fun design for the celebration of Mum's day or Birthday party. Grab this funny novelty design as a design for Mother's Birthday fun. Mom's birthday is Funny Art design. Perfect for the whom they love their Mothers, Grandma, Great Present For Mom in a birthday celebration, Grandma, GrandmotherGrand Mummy, Wife, Friend. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem