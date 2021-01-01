All Mushrooms Are Edible Some Only Once Funny Mushroom Tote Bag

Looking for unique stuff for mushroom hunters, mycologists, shroom foragers, nature lovers, cottagecore aesthetic fans, mushroom whisperers, vegans, or vegetarians in your family or friends? Then, this is great perfect for you. Show love for mushrooms, mushroom hunting, mushroom foraging, gardening, and mycology with this cool vintage graphic art design "All Mushrooms Are Edible Some Only Once Funny Mushroom" this coming National Mushroom Month. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.