This jogger lounge set will make you feel like a natural woman. All natural Silky soft poly/spandex jersey feels soft against the skin and stretches with you as you move. Short-sleeve heathered hoodie features a v-neck style with matching jogger style bottoms. Joggers feature a flat elastic waistband with adjustable twill drawcord and ribbed cuffs at leg openings. Side cargo style pockets keep essentials handy.