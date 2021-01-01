Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Glow Face Makeup Primer - 1 fl oz - Ulta Beauty

Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Primer is a hydrating primer with hyaluronic acid and agave extract for a dewy finish that lasts up to 12 hours. This long-lasting vegan makeup facial primer creates a glowing canvas to grip foundation for up to 12 hours, giving the ultimate staying power to your glowy makeup look. Made with hyaluronic acid and agave extract, this clear gel delivers an effortlessly dewy finish and a fresh glow while infusing skin with hydration, making it the only product you need for a glowing finish. All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Primer can be worn alone for refreshed, moisturized skin, or layered under face makeup to create a long-lasting dewy finish. How to use: Smooth over clean, moisturized skin with fingertips or foundation brush and evenly blend from the center of the face in an outward motion. Wear it alone or with just concealer or blush for smoother, beautiful skin.