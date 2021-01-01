All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Setting Spray - Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Setting Spray is infused with hyaluronic acid & agave extract to lock in your makeup all-day with a glowy, dewy finish. Features Set your makeup all-day with the Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray in a glowy, dewy finish. Lock in your makeup look with this microfine mist that ensures all day flawless makeup that won't settle into fine lines, melt or fade. Infused with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and agave extract, this Urban Decay setting spray leaves skin feeling moisturized and refreshed while setting your glowy makeup look all day. Featuring patented Temperature Control Technology, from foundation and concealer to eyeshadow and blush - your skin will feel more hydrated and recharged. Benefits Mists over foundation, concealer, face makeup and eye makeup for fade-proof, long-lasting makeup looks that last all-day long. Works as a makeup finishing spray, leaving a natural glowy look to the skin that lasts all day. Suitable for all skin types, including normal skin and dry skin. Oil-free Paraben-free Cruelty-free & vegan Clinical Results In a consumer study of All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Setting Spray:* 85% said their skin felt refreshed and healthy. 85% of participants said their skin felt soothed with moisture. 83% said the product made their skin looked radiant. *Based on a 103-person study. - All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Setting Spray