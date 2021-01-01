Perlier All Over Nourishing Drops with Shea Butter and Argan Oil

What It Is A super intense, Shea butter & Argan oil beauty treatment for the face, body, hands and hair that contains no parabens, mineral oil, sulphates, artificial color or alcohol What You Get 1.6 fl. oz. Perlier All Over Nourishing Drops with Shea and Argan Oil What It Does A super moisture nourishing oil that contains ingredients rich in Omega 3, 6, and 9 Gives facial skin a radiant appearance and moisturized complexion Helps to thoroughly hydrate and nourish your body with moisture Ideal to help nourish cuticles with moisture and hydrate your hands Perfect as a pre-shampoo pack to help nourish dry and damaged hair and diminish the appearance of frizz and split ends Consumer Perception Survey In a Consumer Perception Survey of 30 participants who used the product, as directed, on their face, body and hair for 28 consecutive days: 100% agreed the product is pleasant to use 100% agreed the formulation's texture was pleasant 100% agreed the formulation's fragrance was pleasant 100% agreed the product nourishes the skin with moisture 100% agreed the product improves the appearance of aging skin 100% agreed the product makes skin look more radiant 100% agreed the product makes skin on the body appear softer and smoother 100% agreed the product improves the look of dry and damaged hair 100% agreed the product smooths the look of hair 96% agreed the product diminishes the appearance of split ends How to Use On your face: apply a few drops or mix with the complete nourishing souffle (sold separately). For radiant skin, mix two drops with your favorite foundation or blush Apply after your bath or shower to skin that is still moist Massage into your hands, cuticles and nails Use as a pre-shampoo conditioning treatment or apply a few drops to help split ends Made in Italy