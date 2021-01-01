Dr. Slick All Purpose Bent Shaft Scissors, gold

The Dr. Slick® All Purpose Bent Shaft Scissors are easy to pick up and use even when wet with a bend in the middle of the scissors. These bent shaft scissors are simple to use and perform just like a regular straight scissor. They can cut through natural materials and most synthetics excellently, making multitasking easy. The Dr. Slick bent shaft scissors are a wonderful fishing companion to keep on hand in your tackle box or travel kit. FEATURES: Dr. Slick all-purpose scissors Bent shaft Serrated blade Gold loops 4 in. Model: SB4G