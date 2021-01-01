All-Purpose Exercise Mat, Blue

This All-Purpose Blue Exercise Mat can help you to reach your fitness goals. It is suitable for a multitude of uses, both in the home and out. Utilize it in classes, rehabilitation facilities and more. The polyfoam-filled workout mat is double stitched. This makes it both sturdy and durable. It is available in the standard size in a classic blue color. It is easy to store when not in use. Whether you are practicing yoga or participating in strength-training class, this versatile mat is sure to come in handy.