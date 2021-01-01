GiGi All Purpose Honee Microwave Kit offers a complete system for fast and efficient hair removal in the salon or at home. The All Purpose Honee formula will leave skin smooth silky and sleek all while removing all hair. It is effective for all waxing services and gentle enough for delicate skin. It is a complete system that includes all the necessary treatment products and accessories and can be done in the comfort of your own home. It contains the All Purpose Honee/Microwavable Formula Slow Grow Wax Off small and large Accu Edge Applicators and small and large Natural Muslin Strips. Gigi All Purpose Honee Microwave Kit - Womens GIGI Wax - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.