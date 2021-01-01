Gaiam Studio Select 5mm All Purpose Yoga Mat, Gray

The thick, dense Gaiam® 5mm Premium 5mm All Purpose Yoga Mat protects your sits bones and cushions and supports your joints for proper poses. BENEFITS: Perfect balance of cushion and support to protect your joints during yoga and fitness moves Thin, dense construction provides both stability and performance Durable, stable yoga mat Textured, non-slip surface Reduces tension on sits bones Best for home, studio, or gym use Lightweight and provides safety and comfort Includes access to a full online video library SPECS: 5mm of cushioning Measurements: 68” L x 24” W x 5mm Materials: PVC. 6P and latex-free Free of DEHP, DBP, BBP, DINP, DIDP, and DNOP phthalates