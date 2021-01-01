DSG All Sport Crew Socks, Medium, Blue

Reach your peak performance with the DSG® All Sport Crew Socks. Designed with the athlete in mind, these crew socks feature a ribbed leg and elasticized welt for unrivaled support. The deep heel and arch band keep your feet from slipping so you can focus on your game without distractions. Complete with selective cushioning with anti-friction tech ribs for maximum comfort, you'll feel confident taking on even the toughest competition with the DSG® All Sport Crew Socks. Fit & Design Crew length Selective cushioning with anti-friction tech ribs for maximum comfort Deep heel and arch band keeps foot from slipping Ribbed leg and elasticized welt provide unrivaled support Mesh venting allows increased breathability Comfort toe seam to prevent irritation