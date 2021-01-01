Keep your feet as comfortable as your boots in the Carhartt All Terrain Boot Socks 2-Pair Pack. Crew socks that sit at the calf. Sold as a two-pair pack. FastDry technology wicks away moisture so that you stay dry and odor free. Nanoglide technology prevents friction abrasion and provides superior moisture wicking. Added stability in the arch and ankle adds comfort and helps keep the sock in place. Breathable performance mesh panels allow greater air flow to keep your foot cool. 35% polyester, 30% acrylic, 17% nylon, 13% wool, 3% other fiber, 2% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Made in the USA.