Funny design for BBQ pit master, smoker BBQ Dad, master barbecue chef, or anyone who loves grilling meats. Great for dad, grandpa, mom, grandma, brother, or sister. Not for the cows, chickens, or pigs. Meat lover wear featuring a funny grilling joke. Smoke some meat at the BBQ barbecue party or cookout with this awesome design. Perfect present for Christmas, Fathers Day, Mothers Day or a birthday. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem