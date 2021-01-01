These amazing bangles are weightless, soundless, waterproof and TSA proof. Each of the nine bangles in the set is meant to represent an intention for your day. As you put them on in the morning, affirm your intentions for your day, and when you remove them in the evening, fill yourself with thoughts of gratitude. This daily ritual will settle your mind at the beginning and end of each day. Gold All Weather Bangles are made with gold leaf suspended in flexible, polyvinyl carbonate rings, and then sealed with an exclusive BuDhaGirl Serenity Prayer bead.