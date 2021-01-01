LPA Allard Dress in Ivory. - size XXS (also in L, M, S, XL, XS) LPA Allard Dress in Ivory. - size XXS (also in L, M, S, XL, XS) Self: 58% rayon 42% viscoseLining: 100% poly. Dry clean only. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Waist cut-out. Open back with tie closure. Imported. LPAR-WD574. LPD615 S21. Meet LPA - The coveted label designed by Lara Pia Baroncini, for the quintessential cool girl with a raw, unapologetic attitude. The line oozes Italian romance, effortless California cool, and a casual tomboy appeal. Cut from satins and silks to cashmere and wool blends, featuring feminine shapes with flattering drapes, the eponymous ready-to-wear label is made with love for bad chicks.