What It Is: Inspired by the citrus gardens in Rome, this fruity, citrus-infused fragrance embodies the juiciness of the pear combined with the apricot scent of the Osmanthus flower - for a zesty and fresh scent. Key Notes: - Top notes: Grapefruit, Lemon, Bergamot - Middle notes: Pear Note, Orange Blossom, Osmanthus Note - Base notes: Moss Note, White Musk, Cedarwood About The Fragrance: A fresh, unisex fragrance inviting you to a sensory escape enjoying a refreshing and juicy Italian dessert in