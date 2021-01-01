Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Rosa Rossa Rose Eau De Toilette

Rosa Rosa belongs to the Aqua Allegoria collection, the first collection of intensely fresh fragrances in perfumery created in 1999. On the strength of the Guerlain Perfumers expertise dating back to the legendary Eau de Cologne Imp riale in 1853, the Guerlain Perfumer creates each of the Aqua Allegoria with the freshness of a Cologne and the hold of a Guerlain perfume. The guiding thread of the collection is bergamot, a precious citrus fruit, Calabrian green gold, the key ingredient in the Guerlinade. Rosa Rosa is an Eau de Toilette which embodies the unexpected encounter between a delicate rose and a duo of lychee and blackcurrant notes. With its golden mesh, its pure, refined bottle is a tribute to the famous Bee bottle. The Aqua Allegoria collection reinvents the simplicity of botanical accords as crystal clear as water, gathered from all the gardens of the world. The result is a delicious wave of fresh fragrances, tender shades and cheerful moods. Eaux de Toilette that combine the freshness of a Cologne with the lingering trail of a Guerlain perfume, majestically showcasing Calabrian bergamot, an essential ingredient in any Aqua Allegoria fragrance. 4.2 oz. Made in France. Fragrances - Guerlain Fragrances > Guerlain > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Guerlain.