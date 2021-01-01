Bella Freud - Allen Oversized Glittered Cotton-velvet Blazer - Black

EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. Bella Freud's Pre-Spring '20 collection is filled with cool tailored pieces like this 'Allen' blazer that she designed exclusively for our party capsule. It's cut for an oversized fit from black cotton-velvet and covered in silver glitter that really catches the light. Pair it with the [matching skirt id1186415] to stand out at your next evening event. Shown here with: [Bienen-Davis Clutch id1157111], [Wandler Mules id1193379], [Kenneth Jay Lane Earrings id1156552], [Kenneth Jay Lane Ring id1205601].