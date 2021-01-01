SER.O.YA Alli Skirt in White. - size 26 (also in 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30) SER.O.YA Alli Skirt in White. - size 26 (also in 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30) 100% cotton. Made in Italy. Machine wash. Unlined. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket styling. Intentionally destroyed detail - distressing may vary. Skirt measures approx 14 in length. SERR-WQ4. SR01-3323. SER.O.YA is a New York-based contemporary brand with a purpose that transcends fashion. Through a collection of unconstrained, gender-optional designs, SER.O.YA aims to be a vessel for positivity: spreading good energy, encouraging connectivity, and catalyzing social movement. Each drop, SER.O.YA partners with a different organization, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to each charitable cause. We say do you, wear you.