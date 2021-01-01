Alloy Hip Hop Luxury 2 PCS Hip-hop Chain Full Diamond Watch Bracelet Lady Quartz Watch-Gold

Specification Style Fashion, Casual, Elegent Gender Female Movement QuartzSpecial Features Functions Time DisplayAppearance & Details Dial Display Analog Dial Window Material Glass Band Material Alloy, Stainless steel Clasp Type Fold Buckle Dimensions Dial diameter: about 4 cm / 1.57 inches The thickness of the case: about 1.4 cm / 0.55 inches Strap length: about 24 cm / 9.44 inches Bandwidth: about 2 cm/0.78 inches Weight 100g 1 * Watch 1 * Bracelet Tips: Display and light of shoot will affect the color of the products, pictures for reference only, subject to our available products.