Thule AllTrail X 25L Backpack, Tan

DESIGN Compact, casual backpack for trail or city 50% recycled waxed polyester canvas Breathable back panel for comfort Adjustable/removable sternum strap and tuckaway hipbelt Water reservoir sleeve and (2) side water bottle pockets Reservoir sleeve doubles as 15” laptop compartment Side compression straps and daisy chains to lash gear Trekking pole/ice axe attachment loop Zippered lid pocket and shoulder strap stretch pocket for accessories SPECS Dimensions: 9.4” x 10.2” x 23.6” Weight: 2.1 lbs. Capacity: 25L Materials: 50% Recycled Waxed 600D Polyester Canvas; Bluesign Certified 600D Polyester Additional Details Style: 3204131