Marcia B Maxwell Allure One Piece in Black. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Marcia B Maxwell Allure One Piece in Black. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 85% poly 15% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Adjustable shoulder straps. Detachable corset overlay with lace-up closure and boned sides. MXWR-WX15. 1SS2102. Marcia B Maxwell was founded by self-taught designer Marcia Maxwell in 2017. She wanted to combine her love for structured silhouettes and clean lines with her love for swimwear. From this vision, her very first collection was born. Maxwell looks at her designs from a unique perspective and is not afraid to add elements of structure and function that isn't traditionally found in swimwear. She seeks to create swimwear with the perfect mix of elegant, chic and sexy, that is unlike anything else on the market.