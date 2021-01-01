Cleer ALLY2NTGRYUS Ally Plus True Wireless Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds (Warm Grey)

Focus on the music with the Cleer ALLY PLUS True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds in Sand! These earbuds provide you with high-quality listening freedom so you can focus on what matters the most. Noise cancellation tunes out environmental distractions while the ambient mode admits the world around you so you are more aware of your surroundings. Controls are intuitive-remove the earbuds to pause playback, replace them to start it back up. Double tap also plays/pauses while a single tap toggles between noise cancellation and ambient. Soft touch operation even enables scrolling up and down for volume control. The earbuds also provide the ability to talk or listen to music with either left, right, or both of them. The charging case can store up to 20 additional hours of playback time.