FLORAL Alma Women's Wide Width Open Shank Dress Slingback Shoes SILVER 7

FLORAL Alma women's extra wide width dress pumps for those special occasions. This ladies 2" mid-heel open shank pump features decorative sequins embroider jewels on the front, square-toe, and satin upper. Its outsole is made of durable and lightweight rubber materials for maximum surface grip. **ATTENTION SHOPPERS** Find a large selection of Wide Width styles at our official retail website FAZPAZ . COM. Signup is Quick and Free, plus receive an instant $20 Gift Credit, Free Shipping and Exchanges, 365 Days Easy Returns, and Priority Delivery on all merchandise. **ABOUT COMPANY** Footwear International Corporation (FootwearUS), located in Fairfield NJ, began its manufacturing and wholesale operations in 1977 and has since continued to supply quality footwear at competitive prices to consumers located across the globe. Specializing in wide width shoes, our variety of trademark brands (24 Hour Comfort, Peerage, Fuzzy, and Floral) have become widely recognized for quality, fashion, comfort, and affordability.