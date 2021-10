Boadicea the Victorious 3.3 oz. Almas Oud Eau de Parfum DetailsA perfume of the purest quality, created to stir emotions of valiance and verve through its use of bold top notes such as zesty pineapple, fragrant coriander and spicy clove bud of Indian love potion repute. Beneath lies a subtle profusion of scents from Tunisian neroli to Cambodian oud that mingle as they surface, reinvigorating and refortifying to help you tackle even the most brazen challenges. Not to be taken lightly, Almas wi.