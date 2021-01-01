Perlier White Almond Body Butter. What it is: From the heart of white almonds comes the effectiveness of almond butter. This non-greasy formula leaves a delicate almond fragrance on your skin. What it does: Perlier extracts pure oil only from cold-pressed Italian almonds. Rich in vitamin E, protein, and age-defying properties. Helps protect against free radicals, nourish moisture, and optimize elasticity to the skin. How to use: Apply to body and massage in until completely absorbed once or twice a day or whenever needed.