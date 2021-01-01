Almonds Away Cleansing Oil - 1 OZ

We have mixed 3 oils (Camellia Seed, Almond, and Castor) of different viscosity to create this effective blend that will melt away dirt and make-up as it is massaged into the skin. In addition, Lemon Balm Extract provides an astringent effect, and Calendula extract adds an anti-inflammatory effect. Almonds Away is the perfect first-step cleanser in a double-cleanse routine. If you\'re interested in starting a double-cleanse routine, we recommend using Almonds Away as your first step and Aloe Honey as your second step.