Almost Perfect PROlite® Yoga Mat - 4.7mm Binda (Black) / Standard 71" (180cm)

In a world that produces much more than it needs, we try to reduce waste whenever possible. Our Almost Perfect PRO mats may have a few flaws… but they still have a life to live! Still 100% performance focused, they're just a little "cosmetically unique". Almost perfect mats may differ in the following ways: May differ slightly in length, thickness and weight May have surface imperfections May have nicks on the bottom side May differ slightly in color/logo May have variations in cut, i.e. may be cut askew While the Lifetime Guarantee doesn't apply to "Almost Perfect" PRO-mats, we know they will last (and you will love them) for many years to come! The #1 mat recommended by teachers worldwide, built to last a lifetime. Ultra-dense cushioning provides superior support, stability and joint protection. Closed-cell material seals out moisture and bacteria. Easy to disinfect and clean. Meticulously crafted in Germany. OEKO-TEX®️ certified. Pro Tip: Pair with one of our performance towels to increase grip in sweaty sessions. Standard Length Mat: 4.7 mm thick; 71" x 24"; 4 lbs