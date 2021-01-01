Urban Hydration Aloe Body Lotion, One Size

What it DoesUrban Hydration Soothing & Cooling Aloe Vera Leaf Daily Body Gel Moisturizer leaves your skin moisturized and smooth, while fading dark spots. Lightweight and gentle enough to use daily. Cucumber Extract helps reduce inflammation and irritation. Aloe Vera Leaf is great for eczema prone skin, helping balance your skin's moisture without leaving behind a heavy or greasy feelHow to Useï»¿Apply a generous amount and massage into skin. Use as neededIngredients: Paraben-Free, Silicone Free, Natural, Sulfate-FreeSkin Type: CombinationCountry of Origin: Made in US