A face cream clinically proven to increase skin hydration, driven by Pro-Vitamin B5, Hyaluronic Acid and Aloe Leaf Juice. Organic Olive Oil, Avocado Oil and Shea Butter replenish the natural barrier to preserve and protect moisture levels. Antioxidant-rich Olive Oil Fractions and Vitamin E nourish and protect. Clinically approved for sensitive skin. Also suitable for all skin types, especially dry or dehydrated.