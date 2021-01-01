Gnc Aloe Vera Moisturizing Cream: Softens & Moisturizes Skin Gnc Aloe Vera Moisturizing Cream Soothes And Moisturizes Delicate Skin. This Prickly Plant Is Native To Hot, Arid, Desert Environments. The Juice Of The Plant Has Several Medicinal Applications. Gnc Aloe Vera Moisturizing Cream Delivers Moisture To Outer Skin Layers And May Prove Effective Against Dry Skin. For Maximum Benefits, Apply Under Makeup And At Night Before Bed. Benefits: • Moisturizes Outer Skin Layers • Not Tested On Animals • Features Juice From The Leaves Of The Aloe Vera Plant