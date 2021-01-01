Presenting the Aloha Grinch Big John Hat - part of our collaboration with Dr. Seuss and inspired by the unique art and messages from the Pulitzer Prize-winner's timeless holiday classic: 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas!'Well-travelled and well read, the Aloha Grinch Big John features custom artwork inspired by the Dr. Seuss classic. Part of the Billabong x Grinch Collection, the men's safari hat features an allover print, custom label at the front and chin strap with an adjustable toggle.