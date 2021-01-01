TOMS Paradise Pink Alpargatas Embroidery Pink Slip On Espadrille Chambray Ortholite Shoes

Right on time. Say hello to summer in our classic women's Alpargata, now in a bright pink hue and on-season embroidery. Embroidered canvas and chambray upperCanvas footbedRubber / EVA outsole with custom tread and traction padsRemovable and hand-washable OrthoLite® Eco LT Hybrid™ insole for lightweight cushioning made with plant derived and recycled materialsElastic gore for easy on and off TOMS CloudBound™ Soles for extra comfort, extra breathability, and extra tractionExclusive to TOMS. comWe commit 1/3 of our profits to support people working to build equity at the grassroots level. Alpargata Embroidery Pink Slip On Espadrille Chambray Ortholite