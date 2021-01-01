From toms

TOMS Paradise Pink Alpargatas Embroidery Pink Slip On Espadrille Chambray Ortholite Shoes

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Right on time. Say hello to summer in our classic women's Alpargata, now in a bright pink hue and on-season embroidery. Embroidered canvas and chambray upperCanvas footbedRubber / EVA outsole with custom tread and traction padsRemovable and hand-washable OrthoLite® Eco LT Hybrid™ insole for lightweight cushioning made with plant derived and recycled materialsElastic gore for easy on and off TOMS CloudBound™ Soles for extra comfort, extra breathability, and extra tractionExclusive to TOMS. comWe commit 1/3 of our profits to support people working to build equity at the grassroots level. Alpargata Embroidery Pink Slip On Espadrille Chambray Ortholite

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com