Tumi Black Alpha 2 Extended Trip Expandable Spinner

Tumi Alpha 2 Extended Trip Expandable Spinner. This extra-roomy and versatile four-wheel case features a multi-level, expandable main compartment that lets you pack it all. A removable, reinforced garment sleeve holds up to two suits, while a TUMI-engineered hanger is sold separately (#0052). Select styles come outfitted with a colorful TUMI Accents Kit luggage tag, monogram patch, handle wrap, and zipper pull ties for an additional cost. Part of TUMI's Alpha 2 Collection, made from TUMI's patented, ultra-durable FXT ballistic nylon. Tumi’s patent-pending, easy-to-use Lever Lock™ Expansion System opens and closes securely to provide two-stages of expansion for additional packing space. This extra-roomy and versatile 4-wheel case has a removable garment sleeve and a multi-level, expandable main compartment. Reinforced garment sleeve holds up to two suits with interior features, including tie-down straps and zip pockets for accessories. Note that hanger shown is not included with this item. it may be purchased separately (#0052).