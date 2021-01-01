Tumi Alpha 3 International Dual Access 4 Wheeled Carry-On

Size requirements vary among airlines. Please check with your airline for carry-on luggage size restrictions. Part of the Alpha 3 Collection. For far-flung journeys, the TumiÂ® Alpha 3 International Dual Access 4 Wheeled Carry-On is the ideal pick to make your trip that much easier. Made from the TUMI patented, ultra-durable FXT ballistic nylon. Retractable top and side grab handles. Three-stage telescoping handle. Front-lid or split-case zip entry to main compartment (both with security zippers). Front U-zip pocket. Gusseted front straight-zip pocket. Zipper to zipper expansion (up to 2 or 5 cm). Molded impact-resistant side panels. Built-in USB port. Built-in TSA combination lock. Interior features a zip divider, hanging mesh zipper pocket with removable USB cable, large mesh zip pocket, three zip pockets, removable garment sleeve with fiberglass rod (holds 1 suit), zip pocket on removable garment sleeve, and a hanger bracket. Features Tumi TracerÂ®: an exclusive program that helps you reunite with your lost or stolen items. Protective bumper rails. Bottom grab handle. Four dual spinner wheels. Imported. Measurements: Width: 14 in Depth: 9 in Height: 22 in Weight: 10 lbs 11.2 oz