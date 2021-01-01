Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel - Packettes (60 count)

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel - Packettes (formerly Alpha Beta Daily Face Peel Original Formula - Packettes) is a revolutionary home facial peel designed to reveal an brighter and more youthful complexion. A clinically advanced combination of 5 alpha and beta hydroxy acids and retinol blend with vitamins, antioxidants and resveratrol to reduce fine lines, diminish hyperpigmentation and repair connective tissues. Your skin is left looking firmer, softer and more radiant with regular use.Due to a manufacturer packaging change, item received may vary from product image.