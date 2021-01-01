TUMI Alpha Bravo Nathan Expandable Backpack in Grey at Nordstrom Rack

Sturdy ballistic nylon and an expandable design make this backpack a rugged yet refined essential for any outing. The plentiful pockets make it easy to store and organize your tech and other essentials, while the add-a-bag sleeve streamlines airport navigation. Two-way zip-around closure Top carry handle; padded, adjustable backpack straps Expandable zip gusset Exterior zip pockets Add-a-bag sleeve Interior zip, wall and tablet pockets; card slots, pen loops; key leash Padded compartment fits most 15" laptops Tumi Tracer® technology helps reunite missing or stolen bags with their rightful owners Textile with leather trim Imported