Trophy Ridge Alpha Slide 1-Pin Bow Sight, Right Hand, metal

The Trophy Ridge® Alpha Slide 1-Pin Bow Sight is made with a unique, angular pin shape that naturally leads your eye to the target and maintains an unobstructed view. In addition, an extended slider maximizes shooting range, while Delrin bushing offers smooth, quiet movement with no metal-to-metal contact. FEATURES: A-shaped .019” single pin sight Unique, angular pin shape naturally draws your eye to the target while maintaining an unobstructed view Extended slider maximizes shooting range starting at 20 yards Delrin bushing for smooth, quiet movement with no metal-to-metal contact Quiver mounting hardware Right handed