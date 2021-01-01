TUMI Alpha Slim Solutions Brief Pack

This slim profile Brief Pack presents a professional, understated look, while allowing you hands-free comfort when you commute. Featuring padded laptop and tablet pockets, as well as a multitude of interior and exterior pockets to keep your smaller items organizedone of the exterior side zip pockets has a water-resistant lining for your water bottle or umbrella. The iconic business and travel pieces bring together innovative design, superior performance, and best in class functionality. Zip entry to main compartment Front U-zip pocket Gusseted front straight-zip pocket Two side-zip pockets (one with water-resistant lining) Padded adjustable straps Leather-wrapped top carry handle Add-a-Bag sleeve Padded laptop pocket (fits 15 screens) Padded tablet pocket Zip pocket Open pocket Three interior media pockets Three card pockets Pen loops Key leash TUMI Tracer Ballistic nylon Hand clean Imported SIZE 14"W x 17"H x 6"D. Men Accessories - Tumi Imports > Tumi > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. TUMI. Color: Anthracite.