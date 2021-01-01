Slinger Alpine 190 Lightweight Backpack for Camera, Laptop or Drone #ALPINE-190

Ideal way to transport and keep safe a 360 camera, and drones for elevated airborne imagery like the DJI Mavic 2 Pro or Zoom, DJI Osmo+ Packs up 1-2 Pro DSLRs, one with 70-200mm f/2.8 lens attached, PLUS [for example] 3 lenses, Speedlight, eVOLV200s, an XPLOR300 Pro, R2 remotes, chargers, filters, SD cards, cords, and a plethora of flotsam and jetsam for the ride. Gets you through the hike, the trek, on the way, and when you stay Safe housing for up to a 8-inch Laptop Set up the interior 10 dividers as you like There are so many space options, you are going to need a notebook to keep track of where you put everything Prepared to weather any and all conditions with instant access wraps Buffers sensitive body parts from the rigors of lugging and shlepping More formidable than your worst journey adversarial challenges