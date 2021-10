A unique braided construction gives this 7-piece set a stylish, coordinated look for your home.braided constructionpolypropylene.25" overall thickness7-pc. set includes:20x30" oval rug50x80" oval rug20x60" runner Four 15" round chair padsStain Resistant: YesFade Resistant: NoSlip Resistant: NoRug Backing: NoneFire Retardant: NoRug Pad Needed: Yes, rug pad is recommended to improve slip resistance and protect underlying surfacesUse: IndoorCare Instructions: Spot cleanOrigin: Imported