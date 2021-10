No matter where you relax, comfort should be an all-day thing. That's the inspiration behind our Alpine collection: a line-up of versatile slippers equipped to handle anything you can throw at them. With removable, shock-absorbing contoured insoles and lightweight indoor/outdoor outsoles, these slippers are the perfect pick for the couch, the campfire, and beyond. Best of all? Our extra-furry, supersoft lining and cozy wool blend footbeds cradle your feet with every step!