Alpine skiing ski instructor skiing winter sports Premium T-Shirt

For every skier or ski instructor who likes to be on the slopes in winter, exactly the right winter sport design. Also great for the skier grandpa, skiing dad or the skiing kids children. You love skiing, ski downhill, slalom or giant slalom and are a ski instructor or even have a ski school, then the skier design with the slalom ski is good for you. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.