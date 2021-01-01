Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Alpina calibre AL-240 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 9.4 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Band length: 8 inches. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Alpiner Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Alpina Alpiner Quartz Blue Dial Mens Watch AL-240NS4E6B.