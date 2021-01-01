Als Gott Erfuhr Ski Jumping Gift Idea Winter Sports T-Shirt

Cool gift idea with the funny saying: Als Gott erfuhr das Skispringen nur für die beste ist, he created football. Since ski jumpers and ski jumpers form the absolute elite of winter sports, they deserve only the best gifts. Ski flying can only be the one who is not afraid of the tail and ski jumping tail. Winter games without skipping are unimaginable that this sport belongs like the mountains in the Alps. Here you can also make uncles and aunts Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem